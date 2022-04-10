Ropeway atop Chamundi Hill: Opinion-makers to be roped in against project

April 10, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As an extension to the recent round-table meeting organised by Chamundi Betta Ulisi Samithi and Parisara Balaga to oppose the ropeway project atop the Chamundi Hill, another meeting was held in the city yesterday to chalk out the next plan of action.

The meeting, held at Shyagale Shivarudramma Trust Auditorium on Contour Road, Gokulam, decided to convince elected representatives and officers on the ill-effects of the ropeway and the railings for the steps that lead to the Hill. It was decided to give a point-by-point explanation of the bad effects on the environment if the ropeway and railings projects are implemented.

Also, several ideas were floated to take the movement against the destructive projects to the next level involving opinion makers and influencers to exert pressure on the Chief Minister to drop the controversial projects.

These influencers and opinion-makers must write to the Government detailing the destructive aspect of the ropeway and the railings. Instead of being plain letters, the content must have a scientific analysis on how the ropeway would cause irreparable damage to the already disturbed environment. It was also decided to print small guide-type books making the public aware of the projects and the need for them to join hands to oppose them.

Speakers opined that already a couple of landslides have occurred atop the Hill, sending a strong message against destructive development. These landslides are the direct result of innumerable development projects taken up on the top of the Hill including the multi-level parking lot and other shopping complex works.

“These projects have been unilaterally implemented with utter disregard to the public opinion and by bulldozing the sentiments of people who visit the Hill for religious reasons. The need of the hour is to save the Chamundi Hill for the future generations as those in power are hell-bent on destroying the Hill and its green ecosystem,” speakers said.

They opined that it was wrong to see the Hill from a commercial point of view. The Hill is home to many temples and restricted religious tourism must be followed. Rather, the powers that be are commercially exploiting the green landscape by looking into the profit motive. In fact, the Chamundi Hill is not at all ideal for the ropeway as anyone can reach the hill within 20 minutes from the foothill, they opined.

Several speakers opined that as the project has already been announced in the State Budget, it is better to meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. They said that except for one or two politicians who have surrendered to the tourism lobby, all other political leaders are against the destruction of Chamundi Hill.

Prof. K. Kalachannegowda, Aam Aadmi Party District President Malavika Gubbivani, former Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa, Prof. Kalegowda Nagawara, Parashuramegowda, Ramegowda, Prabha Nandeesh, Leela Shivakumar, Suguna, S. Shylajesh, Anand, Shilpakiran, Susheela, Kusuma Ayarahalli, D.S. Chandrashekar and Kiran took part.