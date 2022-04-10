Special pujas, panaka distribution mark Ramanavami celebrations

April 10, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Ramanavami is being celebrated today with religious fervour and traditional gaiety at various Sri Rama and Anjeneyaswamy Temples in city.

The temples were decked up for the festival after a gap of two years due to COVID-19 pandemic and serpentine queues were seen in front of the temples this morning. Marking the occasion, special pujas, abhisheka, archane, homa and sahasranama parayana were held at all Rama Mandiras and several temples in city. While Sri Rama Mandira at Jayanagar had organised its 56th year Ramanavami celebration, Mahajana Sabha Sri Rama Mandira at Krishnamurthypuram has organised the celebration for the 93rd year. Almost all Sri Rama and Anjaneyaswamy Temples including Panchamukhi Anjaneyaswamy Temple on Irwin Road, Shankara Narayanaswamy Temple at Chamundipuram, Sri Janaki Rama Mandira at Gollageri in Chamaraja Mohalla, Ganavisharadha Sri Bidaram Krishnappa’s Sri Prasanna Sita Rama

Mandira on Narayana Shastri Road and Ramabhyudhaya Sabha at Alamma Choultry in Srirampet among other temples have been decked up for the festival.

Picture shows MLA L. Nagendra and others distributing ‘panaka’ (juice) to devotees on Narayana Shastri Road as part of Sri Ramanavami celebrations.

Bhajans, music concerts and cultural programmes are being held today at many temples and Sri Rama Mandiras across the city. Sri Rama Taraka Homa is being performed at a few temples including Bhavsar Kshatriya Sri Rama Mandira on Kabir Road in Mandi Mohalla. Many organisations had erected shamianas at several junctions and on prominent roads in city distributing ‘panaka’ (juice), ‘majjige’ (buttermilk) and ‘kosambari’ which were most welcomed by the people to quench their thirst in scorching summer heat.