‘Journalists must play a decisive role in Assembly polls’
News

‘Journalists must play a decisive role in Assembly polls’

February 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that Karnataka is in a critical situation where it has to be saved, Senior Journalist Krishnaprasad observed that journalists must play a  decisive role in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

He was speaking after releasing three works ‘Eeshanya Dikkininda (a collection of his articles), ‘Hangarahalliya Barbara Sankolegalu’ and ‘Olavu Namma Baduku’ authored by Journalist Sudesh Doddapalya at a programme organised by the Publisher Vismaya Book House at Rani Bahadur auditorium in Manasagangothri on Hunsur road here yesterday.

Contending that Journalist and Publisher fraternity should  play a vital role in the upcoming Assembly polls, which can change the fortunes of the State, he regretted that a section of the press is propagating only one ideology.

Stressing that Journalists should come up with correct news only after a thorough review of facts and figures, he said that Journalists should function as a filter and make fact checks.

Citing the example of The New York Times, where true facts of a Presidential speech appears next to the news of the American President’s address, he said that this practice must be followed in our country too.

Stating that Journalists must not function as a postman, he reiterated that fact-check is key for a democracy and we should work for ensuring that the principles of the Constitution does not come under attack under any circumstances.

Senior Journalist Ravindra Bhat, Wildlife Photographers Krupakar and Senani, author Sudesh Doddapalya, Vismaya Book House’s Prakash Chikkapalya and others were present on the occasion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching