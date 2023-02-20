‘Journalists must play a decisive role in Assembly polls’

February 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that Karnataka is in a critical situation where it has to be saved, Senior Journalist Krishnaprasad observed that journalists must play a decisive role in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

He was speaking after releasing three works ‘Eeshanya Dikkininda (a collection of his articles), ‘Hangarahalliya Barbara Sankolegalu’ and ‘Olavu Namma Baduku’ authored by Journalist Sudesh Doddapalya at a programme organised by the Publisher Vismaya Book House at Rani Bahadur auditorium in Manasagangothri on Hunsur road here yesterday.

Contending that Journalist and Publisher fraternity should play a vital role in the upcoming Assembly polls, which can change the fortunes of the State, he regretted that a section of the press is propagating only one ideology.

Stressing that Journalists should come up with correct news only after a thorough review of facts and figures, he said that Journalists should function as a filter and make fact checks.

Citing the example of The New York Times, where true facts of a Presidential speech appears next to the news of the American President’s address, he said that this practice must be followed in our country too.

Stating that Journalists must not function as a postman, he reiterated that fact-check is key for a democracy and we should work for ensuring that the principles of the Constitution does not come under attack under any circumstances.

Senior Journalist Ravindra Bhat, Wildlife Photographers Krupakar and Senani, author Sudesh Doddapalya, Vismaya Book House’s Prakash Chikkapalya and others were present on the occasion.