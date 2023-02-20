Poster campaign launched against BJP
Poster campaign launched against BJP

February 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In a counter to the BJP’s poster campaign on its achievements, the Opposition Congress on Sunday launched a counter poster campaign against the BJP in the city, charging the ruling party of false propaganda and terming the budget presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as a bundle of lies.

Accusing the BJP of fooling the public, the Congress workers, who wore flower on their ears, pasted posters at the compound of J.K. Grounds, K.R. Hospital and other prominent spots in the Central  Business District.

Congress Spokesperson M. Lakshmana charged the BJP workers of indiscriminately pasting posters even at public spots and Government spaces. Wondering whether the BJP had taken any permission from the MCC for pasting poster, he wanted to know what the Police were doing  to prevent such violation of laws.

Claiming that the BJP had not fulfilled even half of its last year’s budget promises, he contended that the BJP was simply interested in 40 percent Commission, maladministration and such other wrong doings. Charging the BJP Government of pushing back the State by more than 30 years, he maintained that the BJP has borrowed massive loans from National and International Financial agencies and Institutions running upto Rs. 3 lakh crore in its current four-year rule, which is a record of sorts.

Asserting that the Congress poster campaign is aimed at educating the public on the BJP’s false development propaganda, Lakshmana appealed the public to take forward the Congress poster campaign to every nook and corner of the State.

City Congress President R. Murthy, leaders B.M. Ramu, K. Mahesh, Hedathale Manjunath, Shivaprasad, Girish, Hunsur Basavanna, Santosh, Rahul, Manoj and others were present.

