Will any heritage lover get this plant removed?

February 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: At the junction of Shivaji Road, N.R. Mohalla and Mysuru-Bengaluru Main Road, there is a beautiful fountain of nearly a century old. The artistically designed fountain is one of the oldest fountains in Mysuru and is of historic importance too. It is named the ‘Elgin Fountain’.

Since about a month, a shrub (plant) is seen growing luxuriously at its foot (see picture) which, if allowed to grow, may damage and even destroy the very foundation of that fountain.

Those responsible to maintain this heritage fountain may please pay attention to it and remove the plant, says one of the ardent readers of Star of Mysore.

Initially erected at the present K.R. Circle (near Lansdowne building), it was called the ‘Elgin Fountain’ in honour of the visit of Lord Elgin, the Viceroy, to Mysore on November 20, 1895. The fountain was shifted from there (K.R. Circle) to the Dhanvanthri Road Circle where Dewan’s Road meets after the statue of Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV was installed there by the Mysuru City Corporation.

Following relocating of the fountain, the Circle at the junction of Dhanvanthri Road and Dewan’s Road came to be known as the ‘Fountain Circle.’

But, the fountain was again shifted from there to the present place on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Road, at the approach to Mysuru City, and the Circle was named ‘Rajendra Prasad Circle’ to mark the maiden visit of Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India, by the MCC by passing a resolution.