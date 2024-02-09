Journalists undergo health check-up at Jayadeva
News

Journalists undergo health check-up at Jayadeva

February 9, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) and Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Mysuru, jointly organised a master health check-up for journalists at Jayadeva Hospital in city recently. 

Dr. K.S. Sadananda, Medical Superintendent of Mysuru Jayadeva Hospital, inaugurated the medical check-up programme and also examined the health of scribes. Over 200 journalists underwent medical tests such as RBS, ECG, Treadmill and others.

Dr. Pashupathi, Resident Medical Officer of Jayadeva Hospital, Mysuru, Senior Cardiologists Dr. Sridhar and Dr. Mahesh, Nursing Superintendent Harish Kumar, Public Relations Officers Vani and Syed, MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar, General Secretary M. Subramanya and B. Raghavendra, State Executive Member of KUWJA were present.

