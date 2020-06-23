K.R. Nagar KSRTC Depot orders bus staff to meet revenue target

June 23, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In what seems to be an extraordinary order during COVID-19 times when public are scary of travel, the KSRTC’s K.R. Nagar Depot has issued an order directing the bus staff (driver and conductor) to meet the set revenue collection target. The order also says that those who fail to meet the collection target for the day will stand to lose attendance.

K.R. Nagar Depot Manager Papa Nayak in his order said that the drivers and conductors must ply buses for a minimum distance of 300 kms per day in respect of express services and 280 kms per day in respect of shuttle services. The express buses should record a minimum of Rs.30 EPKM (Earnings Per Kilometre) while shuttle services should record a minimum of Rs. 25 EPKM. This means that each express bus which is required to travel at least 300 kms per day (8 hours duty) must earn a minimum revenue of Rs. 9,000, while each shuttle bus which is required to travel 280 kms, must bring minimum revenue of Rs. 7,000.

Why this rule?

Continuing, Papa Nayak said that this rule has been enforced because of rising fuel prices, escalation of operation and maintenance costs and loss of revenue due to poor ridership.

The order meant for drivers and conductors, further explains that following relaxation of lockdown curbs, the depot has been instructed to operate only 50 percent of its fleet strength as a precautionary measure in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. All the staff who report for duty, must stick to Form-4 guidelines while running trips and not to operate indiscreetly, as unnecessary operation of trips means huge losses.

Form-4 is all about the operation of trips. It has details of the bus route, the trip timings, places where buses should stop and the period of halt of buses at every stop. The Form also details on ensuring prevention of any damages to buses during trips, minimisation of operational expenses and sticking on to other standard operating rules.

Drivers, conductors unhappy

Reacting to the order, some drivers and conductors said that this type of order, wherein they face the threat of losing attendance in case of failure to meet the set revenue collection target, was in existence even before the announcement of COVID-19 lockdown. But things have completely changed following the outbreak of the deadly virus and it is very difficult for them to meet the requirements of this order in the present circumstances, they maintained and expressed helplessness about collection as it all depends on good ridership.

Depot Manager Papa Nayak said that all the depot staff have been issued the order on June 19, which is only of a suggestive nature. The order is not aimed at targeting any staff. Instead, the order highlights the deep financial crisis that the KSRTC is facing due to lockdown. But some staff who seem to have misunderstood the order, have taken to the media, he said and questioned whether it is wrong to initiate action against those found indulging in revenue pilferage.

Across KSRTC Depots

Meanwhile, sources in the KSRTC said that the order is not applicable only for K.R. Nagar Depot staff and top officials in other Depots too have issued this order orally to their staff. Maintaining that it has become extremely difficult for drivers and conductors to meet the requirements of Form-4 during these COVID-19 times, the sources said that there are a few examples in Mysuru where Depot officials have penalised drivers and conductors for violation of Form-4 guidelines and poor revenue collection.

This action has caused scare among drivers and conductors, who cannot be blamed for poor collection as everything depends on public mobility and passenger patronage, the sources added.