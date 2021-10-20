K-SET: Why this delay in announcing results?

October 20, 2021

Sir,

The University of Mysore, being the Government’s Nodal Agency, conducted K-SET (Karnataka State Eligibility Test -2021), which is the eligibility qualification for appointment as Assistant Professors in Degree Colleges of the State, nearly three months ago after a couple of postponements earlier in the year due to COVID pandemic.

About one lakh candidates appeared for the exam that was held in July last. But even after three months of the exam, the University is yet to announce results, which has become a cause of worry for aspiring candidates.

On the other side, the Karnataka Government has issued notification for recruitment of over a thousand Assistant Professors, for which a pass in K-SET or UGC-NET is mandatory. However, the delay in the announcement of K-SET results has made the candidates not only anxious, but also get a feeling that they may be deprived of the opportunity in the absence of results.

Repeated calls to the University authorities in this regard have proved futile as no one is responding to our queries.

When the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) at Bengaluru has succeeded in announcing the CET-2021 results for admission to professional courses in Karnataka, within 20 days of the exam, the over a century-old Mysore University’s undue delay in the announcement of K-SET results has given rise to several suspicions. Whatever may be the reason for the delay, it is high time that the Karnataka Government pulls up the University and makes it to soon announce the results, which the candidates are eagerly awaiting.

– B. Ganesh, K.G. Koppal, Mysuru, 18.10.2021

