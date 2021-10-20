K-SET: Why this delay in announcing results?
Voice of The Reader

K-SET: Why this delay in announcing results?

October 20, 2021

Sir,

The University of Mysore, being the Government’s Nodal Agency, conducted K-SET (Karnataka State Eligibility Test -2021), which is the eligibility qualification  for appointment as Assistant Professors in Degree Colleges of the State, nearly  three months ago after a couple of postponements earlier in the year due to COVID pandemic.

About one lakh candidates appeared for the exam that was held in July last. But even after three months of the exam, the University is yet to announce results, which has become a cause of worry for aspiring candidates.

On the other side, the Karnataka Government has issued notification for recruitment of over a thousand Assistant Professors, for which a pass in K-SET or UGC-NET is mandatory. However, the delay in the announcement of K-SET results has made the candidates not only anxious, but also get a feeling that they may be deprived of the opportunity in the absence of results.

Repeated calls to the University authorities in this regard have proved futile as no one is responding to our queries.

When the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) at Bengaluru  has  succeeded in announcing the CET-2021  results for admission to professional courses in Karnataka,  within 20 days of the exam, the  over a century-old Mysore University’s undue delay in the announcement of K-SET results has given rise to several suspicions. Whatever may be the reason for the delay, it is high time that the Karnataka Government pulls up the University and makes it to soon announce the results, which the candidates are eagerly awaiting.

– B. Ganesh, K.G. Koppal, Mysuru, 18.10.2021

READ ALSO  Punish the eco-terrorists

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching