K.T. Balakrishna is new City Police Commissioner

Mysuru: IPS Officer K.T. Balakrishna has been appointed as the new city Police Commissioner. He replaces Dr. A. Subramanyeswara Rao who has been transferred without a posting. K.T. Balakrishna is among the four IPS Officers who got new postings by the Government on Thursday.

A 2005 reassigned batch IPS Officer, Balakrishna was serving as SP (Intelligence) at Bengaluru. Balakrishna who was recently promoted as DIG, has earlier served in Mysuru as DCP (L&O) and DCP (Crime & Traffic).

He is a native of Mysuru. Balakrishna had earlier served as SP at Gadag, Uttara Kannada and Udupi. In other transfers, P. Rajendra Prasad has been appointed as Belagavi Police Commissioner.

Rajendra Prasad too had earlier served as a DCP at Mysuru and as Kodagu SP.

He was serving as SP (Wireless) at Bengaluru, before he was recently promoted as DIGP. B.S. Lokesh Kumar who was serving as SP at KGF has been promoted to DIG grade and posted as Hubli-Dharwad Police Commissioner. R. Ramesh, an IPS Officer of the 2005 reassigned batch, who was currently serving as Commandant, Home Guards and Civil Defence Academy, Bengaluru, has been promoted and posted as DIGP (Planning and Modernisation) at Bengaluru.

