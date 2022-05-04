‘Kalemane Awards’ conferred

May 4, 2022

The 8th Nirantara Kalemane Utsava (Aradhana Nritya Mahotsava) was organised by Kumar Performing Arts Centre (KPAC), Mysuru, at Kalemane Sabhaangana on the occasion of World Dance Day 2022 on Apr. 29. University of Mysore (UoM) Registrar Prof. Gnana Prakash and Sanskrit scholar Vidwan G.N. Bhatt inaugurated the event. Four artistes were awarded with the ‘Kalemane Award’ and four dance teams presented their performances stunningly.

Seen in the picture are (sitting from left) chief guest Vidwan G.N. Bhatt and Kalemane Awardees — Vidu. Kamala Bhat (Bharatanatyam), Vid. H.L. Shivashankaraswamy (mridanga), Vid. Chandrashekara Navada (Bharatanatyam) and Vid. Badari Divya Bhushan (Bharatanatyam) — with Prof. Gnana Prakash, KPAC Founder-Director Dr. K. Kumar, his wife Dr. Malathi and others.