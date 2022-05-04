Photo News

‘Kalemane Awards’ conferred

May 4, 2022

The 8th Nirantara Kalemane Utsava (Aradhana Nritya Mahotsava) was organised by Kumar Performing Arts Centre (KPAC), Mysuru, at Kalemane Sabhaangana on the occasion of World Dance Day 2022 on Apr. 29. University of Mysore (UoM) Registrar Prof. Gnana Prakash and Sanskrit scholar Vidwan G.N. Bhatt inaugurated the event. Four artistes were awarded with the ‘Kalemane Award’ and four dance teams presented their performances stunningly.

Seen in the picture are (sitting from left) chief guest Vidwan G.N. Bhatt and Kalemane Awardees — Vidu. Kamala Bhat (Bharatanatyam), Vid. H.L. Shivashankaraswamy (mridanga), Vid. Chandrashekara Navada (Bharatanatyam) and Vid. Badari Divya Bhushan (Bharatanatyam) — with Prof. Gnana Prakash, KPAC Founder-Director Dr. K. Kumar, his wife Dr. Malathi and others.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching