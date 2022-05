May 4, 2022

Ummatur Nagesh (56), BJP District Spokesperson, Taluk Panchayat Member and a resident of Ummatur village in the taluk, passed away at a private hospital in Mysuru on Tuesday, following brief illness. He was also the reporter of Mysuru Mithra Kannada Daily.

He leaves behind his mother, wife and a host of relatives and friends. Last rites were held at Ummathur this afternoon.