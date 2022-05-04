Saira Sait

May 4, 2022

Saira Mohammed Sait (98), former Corporator of Mohammed Sait Block in city and daughter of former MLA late Mohammed Sait, passed away at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu this morning. She was the cousin sister of former Minister late Azeez Sait.

A spinster, she leaves behind her family members and a host of relatives.

Namaz-e-Janaza was held today at Masjid-e-Fathima in Coonoor after Namaz-e-Zohar (1.30 pm), followed by the burial at the Muslim Burial Grounds in Coonoor, according to Khadar Sait, Managing Director of Aanco Industries, Mysuru. MLA Tanveer Sait and other dignitaries paid their last respects to the departed soul at Coonoor this noon.