Saira Sait
Obituary

Saira Sait

May 4, 2022

Saira Mohammed Sait (98), former Corporator of Mohammed Sait Block in city and daughter of former MLA late Mohammed Sait, passed away at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu this morning. She was the cousin sister of former Minister late Azeez Sait.

A spinster, she leaves behind her family members and a host of relatives.

Namaz-e-Janaza was held today at Masjid-e-Fathima in Coonoor after Namaz-e-Zohar (1.30 pm), followed by the burial at the Muslim Burial Grounds in Coonoor, according to Khadar Sait, Managing Director of Aanco Industries, Mysuru. MLA Tanveer Sait and other dignitaries paid their last respects to the departed soul at Coonoor this noon.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching