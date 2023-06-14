Kalisu Foundation inaugurates 90th Library, 1st Play Area at Govt. School
June 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Kalisu Foundation, an NGO working to make books accessible to the children studying in Government Schools through building libraries, inaugurated its 90th Library and first Play Area for the children of Government Higher Primary School in Keelanapur, Varuna Hobli, Mysuru on June 12.

Kalisu is impacting more than 21,000 students in 90-plus Schools through a network of volunteers.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji inaugurated the facilities along with Kalisu Ambassador Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Gundlupet MLA H.M. Ganesh Prasad and former Varuna MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah.

M.M. Nikhilesh, CEO & Founder of Kalisu Foundation,  Ramachandra Raje Urs,  DDPI, P.  Shivaraju, Additional Regional Commissioner and Girish Ramaswamy, Head of Engineering, Vitesco Technologies India Pvt. Ltd were also present during the inaugural.

Students and villagers were excited to see both Suttur Swamiji and Yaduveer together and sought their blessings. Around 1,500 people from the neighbouring villages attended.

Project Jnanalaya: Lear-ning outside the classroom em-phasises on developing the habit of reading among children and the best way to do this would be through a library. Project Jnana-laya looks into setting up libraries and making books accessible to children at every school.

Designing, concept develop-ment, painting walls, book shelves, tables, books, visual aids and art work was done by the Foundation, thus creating a space for children to read. This library has about 3,450 books in Kannada as well as English languages ranging from encyclopedia, history, story books, art and culture, geography, novels, classics, Science fiction, poetry, biography and autobiography, comics and self-help books.

Kalisu Play: Playing is a natural and enjoyable way for children to keep active, stay well and be happy. To have a good physical and mental health and to learn life skills, they need various unstructured play opportunities from birth until they are teenagers.

Kalisu Play, which looks into organising games and sports in schools through the year, has set up the entire play area consisting of 3 slides, swings, see-saws, monkey bar, climbing bar, merry-go-round, spring ducks, along with volleyball court, kho-kho ground and other play equipments to the School.  Library and Play Area is sponsored by corporate company Vitesco Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Searching