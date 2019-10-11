Kamakshi Hospital Founder-Trustee Vinod Rao passes away

October 11, 2019

Mysuru: Founder-Trustee of Kamakshi Hospital and former Partner of Mangalore Ganesh Beedies M. Vinod Rao passed away in city yesterday. He was 78. He leaves behind his wife Jayanthi Bai, sons Dr. Mahesh Shenoy, Managing Trustee of Kamakshi Hospital and Manoj Shenoy, an industrialist, daughters Mamatha Shenoy, Dr. Maya Mallya and Manjula Bhat, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Son of late Madhava Shenoy, proprietor of Mangalore Ganesh Beedies, Vinod Rao had tirelessly worked for the development of his business firms. He had founded Bhruspathyacharya Vidya Samste, Shukra Packaging Pvt. Ltd., and Madhava Shenoy Kalyan Mantap. He was actively involved in social work.

The body was kept at his son Manoj Shenoy’s house near Madhava Shenoy Kalyan Mantap for the public to pay their last respects.

Last rites were performed at the foot of Chamundi Hill this morning, according to family sources.

