Kanaganamaradi Bus Tragedy: Accused driver granted bail

Mandy: The Pandavapura JMFC Court yesterday granted bail to the driver of the private bus that plunged into Visvesvaraya Canal at Kanaganamaradi in Pandavapura taluk on Nov.24, which had resulted in the death of 30 people. The bus driver Shivanna, who was absconding after the accident, was arrested on Sunday. During interrogation, Shivanna is said to have told the Police that on Nov.24 morning, while proceeding on the road next to the Canal, he lost control of the bus and tried to avoid the bus ramming into an electric pole next to the Canal but unfortunately, the bus plunged into the Canal.

How he escaped: Shivanna has told the Police that he did not know swimming but was rescued by one Ankegowda, a villager and added that he was made to sit near a farm from where he proceeded to Basaralu village on foot and caught a bus to Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, a team of Pandavapura Police, led by Inspector M.K. Deepak, who traced Shivanna at his relative’s house at Bestharakoppalu, Devalapura hobli in Nagamangala taluk, arrested Shivanna at about 4 am on Sunday. After conducting interrogation, Shivanna was taken to Pandavapura Sub-Divisional Hospital for a health check-up and yesterday afternoon Shivanna was produced before the Pandavapura JMFC Court, where Junior Civil Judge Jagadish granted bail after obtaining two sureties.

Following the tragedy, a barrier (retaining wall) has been constructed on the left side of the Canal to prevent such accidents in future and KSRTC buses have been pressed into service from the very next day of the incident. KSRTC buses ply four times on the route. Meanwhile, the villagers of Kanaganamaradi and Vadesamudra have decided to perform a ‘Shanthi Homa’ on Dec.21 near the Canal.