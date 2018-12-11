Rs. 160 crore ‘Waste to Energy’ project in city soon

Mysuru: A Rs.160 crore ‘Waste to Energy’ project where wet waste will be used to generate electricity is likely to come up in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) limits soon.

A team led by Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath including Deputy Mayor Shafi Ahmed, MCC Health Standing Committee Chairman Ramesh (Ramani), Finance Committee Chairman Shobha Sunil, Superintending Engineer G.R. Suresh and Health Officer Dr. D. G. Nagaraj, were on a one-day visit to Goa on Friday last (Dec. 7) to study the project at the Waste Management Corporation.

Dr. Nagaraj told SOM that they went to Goa to see how power is generated from wet waste at the plant managed by Hindustan Waste Treatment Plant.

“Nearly 150 tonnes of wet waste is generated here and out of this 9 MW electricity is produced in this plant per day. In our own city we produce 500 tonnes of waste every day and we can generate 50 to 60 MW power,” he said.

Bengaluru-based IDEC has come forward to set up the project in Mysuru and they have already prepared a feasibility report on ‘Waste to Energy’ project and the visit of the Mayor and officials to Goa was sponsored by this company, he said.

The proposal has been sent to the Government for approval and Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad and Manguluru City Corporations are awaiting the nod from the government, said Dr. Nagaraj.

A Secretary-level meeting chaired by Urban Development Minister U.T. Khader was held in Bengaluru recently and the matter has been sent to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board for clearance, he said.

The project will come up in Kesare and Vidyaranyapuram where there are already waste treatment plants, he added.

Waste to Compost plants

Two ‘Waste to Compost’ plants will be upgraded in Rayanakere and Vidyaranyapuram. In the former plant, 150 tonnes of dry waste is generated while in the latter 200 tonnes of dry waste is collected every day. There are plans to upgrade this dry waste to compost plants, said Dr. Nagaraj.