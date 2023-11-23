Kannada among three complete global languages, says Dr. Mahesh Joshi

November 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: “It is a source of pride that Kannada stands among the select three languages globally known for their completeness,” remarked Nadoja Dr. Mahesh Joshi, President of Kannada Sahitya Parishat.

He made these remarks yesterday while inaugurating the Cultural and Sports wings of JSS Arts, Commerce, and Science College on Ooty Road.

Dr. Joshi emphasised the gracefulness of Kannada, expressing regret over the tendency of those leaning towards the English language to overlook this quality. He highlighted a recent global contest in America, where 7,113 languages were considered, revealing that more than half of them lacked a script. In contrast, Kannada, with its inclusive characteristics and meeting stringent requirements, secured a place among the three globally recognised complete languages.

Reflecting on the virtue of being born in Karnataka, Dr. Joshi celebrated Kannada as a virtuous mother tongue. He voiced concern about the rising addiction to mobile phones, particularly among the youth, suggesting that participation in sports and cultural activities could aid in overcoming this addiction.

Bemoaning the under representation of Kannadigas in the Indian army, civil services, and sports, Dr. Joshi urged the youth to consider civil services and military service as worthy pursuits. Stressing the importance of sports in maintaining mental and physical well-being, he encouraged youths to derive positive, informative, and technological knowledge from their mobile phones.

Dr. Joshi acknowledged the enduring value of arts, citing the example of renowned musicians like Bhimsen Joshi, who dedicated 18 hours a day to practise. Deputy Commissioner (Administration), Mysuru City Corporation, G.S. Somashekar, speaking alongside, emphasised the significance of punctuality, discipline, and determination in achieving success.

The college Chief Executive Prof. B.V. Sambashivaiah, Principal Prof. S. Pratibha, Prof. M. Chandrakumar, cultural wing convenor Prof. C.R. Madhusudhan, sports wing convenor M. Karthik and others were present on the occasion.