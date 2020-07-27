‘Kargil Vijay Diwas a symbol of India’s pride and valour’

July 27, 2020

Air Marshal Nanda Cariappa pays rich tributes to martyred soldiers

Madikeri: “Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of India’s pride and valour. I bow to the soldiers who, with their indomitable courage, drove the enemy from the inaccessible hills of Kargil and waved the Tricolour there again. The country is proud of the heroes of India, who are dedicated to protecting the motherland. We remember the courage and determination of our Armed Forces, who protected our nation in 1999 and continued protecting us and their sacrifices will continue to inspire generations,” said Air Marshal Kodandera Nanda Cariappa.

He was speaking at Sunny Side War Memorial — the house of General K.S. Thimmayya — at Madikeri yesterday on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The event was organised amidst COVID pandemic by Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa and General Thimmayya Forum. “It is a special and a sacred milestone in the history of Indian Armed Forces,” he said after laying a wreath at Amar Jawan Memorial at Sunny Side.

Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa and General Thimmayya Forum President Col. (retd.) Kandrathanda Subbaiah, Lieutenant Colonel (retd.) Chengappa, Major (retd.) Biddanda Nanda Nanjappa and others paid rich tributes. Ajjinanda Thamoo Poovaiah of Kodagu Ekikarana Ranga, Kokkalera Cariappa, entrepreneur Arun, Sukumar of Hindu Vedike and others were present.

Kodagu Sainik School Principal Col. G. Kannan paying homage to war heroes at the War Memorial.

Sainik School pays tribute

The supreme sacrifice by the brave Indian soldiers was remembered by the Kodagu Sainik School fraternity by paying homage to war heroes at the War Memorial. Principal Col. G Kannan laid the wreath. Lt. Col Seema Tripathi, Vice-Principal and Sqn. Ldr. R.K. Dey, Administrative Officer also remembered the sacrifices.

Associate NCC Officers of the School also paid floral tributes at the Memorial. The Principal addressed the cadets and shared a video to the cadets about the event and told them that the School, under Ministry of Defence and with the support from Government of Karnataka, is committed to prepare them to be future leaders not only in defence forces but in all walks of life.

Owing to the COVID pandemic, the programme and competitions were held online. Cdt. Amogh and his team of other cadets performed a role play titled “Yeh Dil Mange More!” a tribute to Capt. Vikram Batra, Param Vir Chakra awardee, through video conference. Online quiz, poster-making contests were held and e-certificates were also awarded to the winning cadets.