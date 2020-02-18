Karikallu Thotti renovation to be completed in three months: Pramoda Devi

February 18, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The HH Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar (SDNR) Foundation has taken up renovation of Karikallu Thotti in Mysore Palace and the works will be completed in three months, said President of the Foundation Pramoda Devi Wadiyar.

Addressing a press conference at Palace premises here this morning, she said “As the structure is very old, the renovation work will be carried out stage by stage at a slow pace. We have consulted heritage experts in this regard and will be using the same kind of materials that has been used to construct this heritage structure.”

“Over the last 8 to 10 years, this unique structure has been in very bad shape due to its long-time exposure to rains and sunlight. We are trying to conserve this structure like Jayachamarajendra Art Gallery in Jaganmohan Palace premises. We have also urged the Government to handover the maintenance of Mysore Palace to SDNR Foundation,” Pramoda Devi said.

JC Wadiyar lecture by Jairam Ramesh

The SDNR Foundation has organised the third segment of the ongoing birth centenary celebrations of Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar on Feb. 20 at 3 pm at the Senate Bhavan in Manasagangothri.

The programme includes a lecture series by Jairam Ramesh, Rajya Sabha MP on “Jayachamaraja Wadiyar and the Indian Board of Wildlife.” The lecture will focus on the contribution of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar to our eco-biodiversity and wildlife. This will be followed by a musical tribute to Jayachamaraja Wadiyar by renowned musician Dr. Sukanya Prabhakar, “Gaanarajendra Sri Jayachamarajendra.”

Later, ‘Sri Jayachamaraja Award’ will be conferred on Musicologist Dr. R. Satyanarayana [Posthumous], Dr. T.S. Satyavathi and Dr. Sukanya Prabhakar for their contributions to Karnatak Classical music, said Pramoda Devi.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar displaying the book ‘Srividya Sankeerthana Sudhalahari’ which will be on sale at Senate Bhavan in Manasagangothri on Feb. 20 where Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh is scheduled to deliver a lecture on ‘Jayachamaraja Wadiyar and the Indian Board of Wildlife’ at 3 pm.

Sale of book on JC Wadiyar krithis

On the occasion, the book ‘Srividya Sankeerthana Sudhalahari’ which is a collection of 94 Karnatak music compositions of Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, will be available for music-lovers at the Senate Bhavan, she said and added that this book was released by President Ram Nath Kovind in city on Oct. 10 last year.

“The handwritten 94 compositions by one Chennakeshaviaiah was handed over to my husband Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar. Since the original compositions were in our possession, we decided to publish this book, which is over 500 pages and costs Rs. 900 each. This book has compositions in both Kannada and Devanagari scripts. We are also planning to publish Tamil edition and e-book edition of this book,” Pramoda Devi said.

On Devaraja Market

Opposing the MCC’s plans to demolish the century-old Devaraja Market, Pramoda Devi said that her Foundation was ready to help the civic administration in renovating the heritage building.