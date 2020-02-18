Mega Job Mela from tomorrow

February 18, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Hectic activity was seen this morning at the Scouts and Guides Grounds in preparation for the Mega Job Mela scheduled to begin tomorrow.

The two-day Job Mela has been organised by the Mysore District Administration, Mysuru Zilla Panchayat, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department and the Department of Industrial Training and Employment.

District Minister V. Somanna will inaugurate the Job Fair at 11 am tomorrow (Feb.19).

More than 150 companies including 70 each from Mysuru and Bengaluru, are expected to participate in the event tomorrow. Already 3,516 job aspirants have registered online and more are expected to register today and tomorrow.

Those interested in taking part, can register online at www.mysorejobfair.in. There will be offline registrations too, for which 10 counters will be set up at the venue. Also, there will be an exclusive counter for specially-abled candidates.

The fair is open for candidates from Mysuru, Mandya and Kodagu districts and more than 10,000 job aspirants are expected to take part in this two-day event, which concludes on Feb.20.

The participating companies are from various sectors such as Information Technology, Bio-Technology, Automobile, Telecom, Textiles, Banking, Food Processing, etc.

The job fair is open for both men and women aspirants in the age group of 18 to 35 years, with qualifications ranging from a pass in seventh standard to Post-Graduate and Technical degrees.

Speaking to SOM this morning, District Skill Development Officer N.S. Shivanna said while last year the Job Mela attracted over 5,000 aspirants mainly from Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts this year the expectation is that over 10,000 job aspirants will take part in the mega job fair. He also said that all civic amenities such as drinking water and mobile toilets had been arranged along with emergency first-aid facilities at the venue.

For more details: 0821-2970815 -Mysuru; 08232-295010 – Mandya and 08272-225851 – Kodagu.