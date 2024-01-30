‘Karineera Veera’ receives rousing response

January 30, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Kannada play titled ‘Karineera Veera,’ based on the life story of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, known as Veer Savarkar, was staged to a packed audience at Kirurangamandira (Mini Theatre) in Kalamandira premises on Hunsur Road in city yesterday.

The play, directed by former Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa, was able to catch the attention of the audience who were seen glued to their seats watching the play. Later, the actors also received a rousing applause.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Addanda Cariappa said that the play would be re-staged at Kirurangamandira today (Jan. 30) at 6.30 pm. He also said that majority of the tickets were already sold.

The team would be staging the play at Shivamogga on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4, Shikaripura on Feb. 6, Davanagere on Feb. 10 and Feb. 11, Chitradurga on Feb. 13, Tumakuru on Feb. 15, Gubbi on Feb. 16 and Kalladka on Feb. 22.