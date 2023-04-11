Karnataka Assembly Elections: Travellers under check at KSRTC Sub-urban Bus Stand

April 11, 2023

Check-post opened at entrance of Bus Stand for the first time

Mysore/Mysuru: With less than a month left for Assembly elections on May 10, the officers on the duty to implement the norms related to Model Code of Conduct have intensified inspection at 22 check-posts in and around the city.

In a first-of-its-kind, a check-post has been opened at KSRTC Sub-urban Bus Stand on Mother Teresa Road (formerly Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road), where the inter-district and inter-State passengers from various parts of the State (Karnataka) and neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Kerala and other States, especially those with luggage, are thoroughly being checked on their arrival.

The check-post, a make-shift pandal, near the entrance of the Bus Stand, involving Static Surveillance Team (SST) and Flying Squad (FS) Officers from the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and District Administration and five to six Policemen from jurisdictional Lashkar Police Station, functions round-the-clock in three shifts. Apart from the passengers and their luggage, even the luggage space of buses will also be inspected, to check for any poll-related illegality.

The check-post opened at the Sub-urban Bus Stand is in addition to the check-posts opened on various Highways connecting Mysuru and also at Satellite Bus Stand in Bengaluru, from where most of the Mysuru route buses originate. Apart from screening the passengers who board the bus in Bengaluru, the passengers who board the bus midway (in shuttle buses) need to be screened. In the case of those passengers, the check-post at Sub-ubran Bus Stand, the last alighting point, comes in handy.

Inspector P.P. Santosh of Lashkar Police Station visits the check-post here once in every two hours for supervision.

K. Mani, MCC Assistant Engineer, deputed for Static Surveillance Team, was on duty at the check-post this morning, when one Faizan, a vendor from Kashmir, arrived in a bus. Upon inspection, he was found having several bags in his possession containing Kashmiri shawls and dress materials. However, he didn’t have any bills to prove the authenticity of the goods.

The 22 check-posts functioning in city and outskirts, include Bengaluru – Mysuru road (near Manipal Hospital junction), KRS Road (near Sunanda Factory), Hunsur road (near Lingadevarakoppal), Koorgalli Gate, Bogadi Outer Ring Road junction, H.D. Kote Road, T. Narasipur road (near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar), Bannur Outer Ring Road junction, Rammahahalli Gate, Mahadevapura road.