Karnataka Ratna Award to be conferred posthumously on Puneeth Rajkumar on Nov. 1

August 6, 2022

Bengaluru: Kannada film actor Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar, popularly known as ‘Appu’, will be conferred the prestigious ‘Karnataka Ratna’ award posthumously during the Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations in Bengaluru on Nov. 1.

Announcing this after inaugurating the popular Lalbagh Flower Show here on Friday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a Committee will be formed to oversee the preparations for the conferment of the award.

The Committee will have members of thespian Dr. Rajkumar’s family, he said adding that late actor Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away in October last year, will be conferred the award with all due honours.

This year’s Independence Day Flower Show is dedicated to Dr. Rajkumar and Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar. The inaugural function was attended by Dr. Raj family members yesterday.