Father-son die after tree falls on their car

August 6, 2022

Chamarajanagar: In a tragic incident, a father and his teenaged son were killed on the spot when a huge roadside tree got uprooted and fell on their car near Heggawadipura gate in Chamarajanagar taluk on Friday evening.

The deceased are identified as H.P. Raju (49) of Heggawadipura and his son Sharath (15).

Raju, who resided at Santhemarahalli, was a wholesale supplier of groceries and other items to provision stores. Raju, along with son Sharath was travelling in his Maruti Omni car from Santhemarahalli to Kuderu at about 6 pm yesterday, when a huge roadside tree fell on their car near Heggawadipura gate.

Due to the impact, both Raju and his son Sharath died on the spot. The car was badly damaged. Soon after the incident, hundreds of people from surrounding villages gathered at the spot. The Police, who rushed to the spot, cleared the fallen tree and shifted the bodies to Chamarajanagar District Hospital for post-mortem.

Santhemarahalli Police have registered a case in this regard.