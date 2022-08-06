Rename ST Ashram Schools as Birsa Munda Ashram Schools: Tribal Forum

August 6, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Girijan Suraksha Vedike (Tribal Welfare Forum) of HD Kote taluk has urged the Government, which has named the Scheduled Tribe Ashram Schools as Valmiki Ashram Schools, to rename them as Birsa Munda Ashram Schools.

Speaking to presspersons at Pathrakartara Bhavana recently, Forum Secretary Vittal said that they have great respect for Maharshi Valmiki but it would be more appropriate if the Schools are renamed as Birsa Munda Ashram Schools.

“There are 53 castes in Scheduled Tribes, of these Girijan community are not getting suitable representation. Most of the facilities given by the Governments are being cornered by some strong communities of Scheduled Tribes. Hence Girijan community are not getting their share properly,” he opined.

Girijan community leader Kalappa, who spoke at the press meet, said “Our tribal community was evacuated from the forests and till date we have not been suitably rehabilitated. The roads of HD Kote taluk’s Moorkal and Metikuppe hamlets have been badly damaged and the concerned should take steps to repair them at the earliest.”

Gram Panchayat member Rathnamma, tribal community leaders Mara, Lakshmi and others were present at the press meet.