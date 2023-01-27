Kaveesh Gowda and Avish Gowda join BJP

January 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In a major boost to the BJP in the city, Kaveesh Gowda and Avish Gowda, sons of senior Congress leader and former Chamaraja MLA Vasu, joined the BJP at the Party’s State Headquarters in Malleswaram, Bengaluru, on Wednesday in the presence of the Party’s State Vice-President and Mysuru District In-charge Nirmal Kumar Surana. Some BJP leaders were said to be in constant touch with Kaveesh and Avish for the past few weeks and the two leaders had actively taken part in RSS programmes that focused on youths.

More recently, Kaveesh and Avish were seen with BJP Ministers Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, K.C. Narayanagowda and S.T.Somashekar at the Kempegowda and Hanuma Jayanti celebrations, during which a few top BJP and RSS leaders had invited them to join the party.

Now, the two youth leaders have joined the BJP when the Assembly polls are round the corner. Reacting to his joining the BJP, Kaveesh said he, his wife and brother have joined the BJP after agreeing to party’s ideology.

Pointing out that they have been influenced by BJP’s vision for taking the country in the path of progress and prosperity in the next 25 years, he said BJP leaders have asked them to work for organising the party in places where it is weak.

Maintaining that he was ready to contest the forthcoming Assembly polls if the party gives him an opportunity, he said that his father Vasu is a hardcore Congressman, who would not leave the party for any reason.

Meanwhile, former MLA Vasu, responding to his sons joining BJP, said that he is a staunch Congressman for past four decades. Asserting that he did not leave the Congress even though he was invited by other parties, he said he never played politics for the sake of power.

Maintaining that he is committed to continue with his social service, Vasu said there is no question of him leaving the Congress and he would not interfere with the politics of his sons. He wished them good in the future.