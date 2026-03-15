Kempegowda Circle flyover works: Ensure movement of smooth traffic: MP Yaduveer

March 15, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar yesterday inspected the progress of the ongoing flyover works at Kempegowda Circle (Manipal Hospital Junction) on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, being carried out by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Later speaking to presspersons, Yaduveer Wadiyar said that the traffic signal at the junction used to often become a ‘Choke Point’ on the every busy road. The NHAI authorities have been directed to address this issue and pave the way for smooth flow of traffic on the road by executing the works at a faster pace.

“The works was sanctioned after a meeting with officials at New Delhi on Jan. 19, 2026. Now I have directed the officials to expedite the works and to ensure that the works are executed without creating problems for traffic movement and public movement. As there is heavy traffic on the roads during week-ends, I have spoken to officials on deployment of more Traffic Policemen at the junction to handle vehicular movement. I have also instructed for maintaining best quality throughout the works and to ensure cleanliness in the vicinity,” he pointed out.

Asserting that the frequent vehicle density problem at the junction would be solved with the completion of the works, he said that the works will also ensure smoother entry and exit to Mysuru. This apart, the works will be of more benefit to all members of the public who use the road, he added.

Referring to the Tobacco price issue, Yaduveer said, he, along with Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, met Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal regarding tobacco price issue to which the Minister has assured of finding a long-lasting solution, which will be of benefit to tobacco growers.

Commenting on the LPG cylinder problem, the MP said, no one need to be unnecessarily concerned about the crisis. Maintaining that the Union Government, under PM Modi, has taken all precautionary measures to ensure no Energy crisis erupts in the near future, he sought public co-operation for the Centre’s efforts to supply LPG to all 33 crore domestic connections across the country.

Officials of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), NHAI and Forest Department were present.