S.R. Mahesh urges crackdown on LPG cylinder black market

March 15, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Alleging that some vested interests were indulged in hoarding and black marketing of LPG cylinders for creation of artificial shortage, former Minister and senior JD(S) leader S.R. Mahesh urged the State Government to take stringent action against such unscrupulous elements.

Addressing a press meet at a private hotel here yesterday, Mahesh asserted that as at present, there is no energy crisis in the entire country, with Prime Minister Modi headed NDA Government handling the current LPG Cylinder crisis well. However, the State Government should take suitable measures to thwart efforts to create an artificial shortage of LPG cylinders, he said and urged the Government to crack down on hoarders and illegal re-filling of cylinders.

Taking strong objection to the statements made against Union Minister and State JD(S) President H.D. Kumaraswamy by followers of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during a protest in front of ITC company, Mahesh urged the CM’s supporters to instead take up farmer issues with the CM and get them addressed, which will be of great help to farmers.

“JD(S) supremo and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda and H.D. Kumaraswamy are the leaders who really care for the farmers. A delegation under their leadership, along with Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, recently met Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and appraised him of the problems of tobacco growers of Karnataka, to which the Minister assured of finding a permanent solution”, he said .

Commenting on the Government’s decision to drop its plans for stadium construction in KSIC premises at T. Narasipur, Mahesh urged the Government to initiate measures for handing back the land, which was given to the Department for Youth Empowerment and Sports for stadium construction to KSIC. Cautioning the Government against making any renewed efforts for stadium construction, he warned of a severe agitation if the Government fails to return the land back to KSIC.

MLA G.D. Harish Gowda, MLCs C.N. Manjegowda and K. Vivekananda, JD(S) District President M. Ashwin Kumar, City President SBM Manju, party leaders Krishna Nayak, Dwarakeesh, Shyamanna, M.J. Ravikumar and Abhishek were present.