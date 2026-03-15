Lalitha Mahal Grounds fenced

March 15, 2026

Mysore Royal Family puts up ‘Private Property’ boards

Mysore/Mysuru: The erstwhile Mysore Royal Family has begun fencing the open grounds in front of Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel, popularly known as Lalitha Mahal Grounds, asserting that the land is their private property. Signboards declaring the land as ‘Private Property’ are also being installed.

Cement poles are being fixed and fencing work is underway along T. Narasipur Road (Lalitha Mahal Road) near Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Circle. ‘Private Property’ signboards have already been put up and fencing is being extended around the grounds, except for the portion where the Indira Canteen is located near the Circle.

Traditionally, during Ashada Fridays, when thousands of devotees visit Chamundi Hill, the District Administration has been operating free transport services from this ground.

Private vehicles are restricted atop Chamundi Hill during the festival and devotees are ferried to the Hill from here free of cost. The same Lalitha Mahal Grounds are also used for parking devotees’ vehicles during the festive period.

Apart from religious occasions, the Lalitha Mahal Grounds have hosted Dasara Food Mela, cricket matches, sporting events, public meetings and large gatherings for several years. Because of this, the land has long been perceived by the public as government property.

The sudden fencing and declaration of private ownership have therefore triggered widespread discussion in public circles.

The Grounds lie adjacent to the road that leads directly to the Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel. While the fenced ground lies on one side of the road, there is also vacant land on the other side. Fencing is now being carried out on both sides, covering all areas except the access road to the hotel.

Pramoda Devi cites Court ruling

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, a member of the erstwhile Mysore royal family, has asserted that the Lalitha Mahal Grounds are her private property and has initiated the fencing work. In 2020, a court ruled that the grounds belong to the Mysore royal family, stating that no portion of the land is Government property.

According to staff from the royal family office present at the fencing site, even during Ashada Fridays, the District Administration has been using the grounds for transportation arrangements only with the permission of Pramoda Devi Wadiyar.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, she said, “The Court ruled in 2020 that these Grounds belong to us. We have taken steps to fence the area to prevent illegal and unethical activities. In the past, we have allowed the Grounds to be used for public programmes with our permission and will continue to do so.”

Official records

Meanwhile, official records show that in Kurubarahalli Survey No. 72, about 43 acres, and in Alanahalli Survey No. 41, about 9 acres and 39 guntas, are listed under the Tourism Department in the RTC (Record of Rights, Tenancy and Crops).

However, Mysuru Taluk Tahsildar K. M. Mahesh Kumar said he could not comment on the issue immediately. “Since I have not personally inspected the site, I do not have information at present about which exact land is being fenced and to whom it belongs,” he said.

Attempts to contact the Joint Director and the Assistant Director of the Tourism Department for clarification were unsuccessful.

The Court ruled in 2020 that the Lalitha Mahal Grounds belong to us. We have taken steps to fence the area to prevent illegal and unethical activities. In the past, we have allowed the Grounds to be used for public programmes with our permission and will continue to do so. —Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Member, Mysore royal family

Gate installed at Lalitha Mahal helipad area in 2021

In January 2021, a gate was installed at the Lalitha Mahal helipad area, along with a signboard declaring that the property belonged to Pramoda Devi Wadiyar.

The board read: “This land is the private property of P.D. Wadiyar. Legal action will be initiated against anyone found trespassing or conducting unauthorised transactions — Palace Estate Officer, Mysuru.”

Following this, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar held a press conference to clarify the decision.

“As per the Court’s judgment, we installed the gate at the Lalitha Mahal helipad to protect our property. There is no ill intention behind this. The gate was fixed only to safeguard our asset. We have not put up any fencing along the road portion,” she had said.