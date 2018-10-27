Ken Love bats for India Tropical Fruit Growers’ Association

Mysuru: It is essential for India to form a Tropical Fruit Growers’ Association to promote tropical fruits and help growers in the country, according to Ken Love, an international fruit expert.

Ken Love, a Hawaiian fruit grower and Executive Director of Hawaii Tropical Fruit Growers, was in the city yesterday for a special interaction with farmers at Belavala Parisara Kendra. The interaction with farmers was organised by Honneru Balaga at Belavala Foundation in Belavala village near KRS, Srirangapatna.

Belavala Parisara Kendra is an organisation that is focused on documenting and spreading knowledge about ecological farming practices among all sections of society. Ken Love said it is essential for all small farmers to develop a bonding and brotherhood in the form of a Tropical Fruit Growers’ Association.

NEED FOR ASSOCIATION

Explaining his experience with such an Association in Hawaii, he said the Association gets money for conferences, research and for variety trial.

Stressing the need for formation of an India Tropical Fruit Growers’ Association, Ken said it could be set up like an NGO. The Association could be for general tropical fruits. He said the Association’s priority should be to provide benefits to small fruit growers in the country.

He said such an Association would help in sharing crop, product, marketing and technical info among domestic as well as foreign fruit farmers. It would help in getting funding for developing and maintaining germplasm.

SAVING VANISHING FRUITS

Ken said that he is a member of many international tropical fruit associations, including the Japan Tropical Fruit Association and Israel Tropical Fruit Association. “I want to become a member of India Tropical Fruit Association. But where is it,” he asked.

He said that it is not only essential to form such a body, but the need of the hour is to save some of the vanishing fruit varieties. He said youth should come forward to take up fruit farming.

He said that educating consumers and getting self-educated on varieties of fruits is also important. For example, he said, many are not aware that there are about 390 varieties of pomegranates and about 300 varieties of oranges.

According to Ken, poor pricing is causing major damage to agriculture sector worldwide. “Farmers must know the cost of production to be successful and they must create their own market through associations and should not be dependent on government policies or market.”

MYSORE RASPBERRY

Making a special mention of Mysore Raspberry that is grown largely in Mysuru and Kodagu forest regions is in great demand in Hawaii, he said “It is a favourite fruit among chefs as jam, jelly and sauce can be made of Raspberry that can be marketed among high-end hotels and resorts.”

On Jackfruit, he said, “Some people believe that mango is the king of fruits, yet others argue that it is Durian. Yet others contend that it is Mangosteen that should wear the crown. Having eaten all these fruits, I’m of the opinion that if these fruits are kings, Jackfruit is the kingmaker.”

KEN’S ORCHARD

Ken, an avocado advocate, said that his orchard is a two-acre plot in Kealakekua that is covered in weed and contains more than 300 types of fruit trees. Many of them are already producing some very interesting fruit that are harvested weekly. “I have found exotic fruits including Peanut Butter Fruit, Finger Limes, Sour Otaheite Gooseberry and Kaffir Limes. My wife Margy sells the fresh produce as well as some of our fruit preserves at Keauhou Farmers Market on Saturday mornings,” he said.

Dr. Ramakrishnappa of Belavala Foundation, natural farmer A.P. Chandrashekar, Krishna Prasad of Sahaja Samrudha and others were present.

At the interaction, an exhibition of organic gooseberry, Kodagu Orange, Chandra Baale, Nanjangud Rasabaale, bigger varieties of Elaichi Banana and Nendra Baale was organised.