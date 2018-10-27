Cabinet nod for GIS-based property mapping of cities

Bengaluru: The State Cabinet on Thursday approved rolling out a GIS-based property information system across Urban Local Bodies(ULB), including BBMP and MCC.

Properties mapped on a GIS platform will help municipal authorities make Property Tax assessment simpler and prioritise areas on the basis of tax revenue collected or due, while also making the process transparent.

Urban Development Secretary (Municipalities and Urban Development Authorities) Anjum Parvez said that the last mapping of properties was done between 2005 and 2011, but it was not on a GIS platform.

“We will now take satellite maps and create pockets of properties. Then a physical survey will be done where actual co-ordinates will be taken and corrected on the GIS map. Essentially, the whole city will come on a map and this will have multiple uses,” he said.

Karnataka has 277 ULB. In the first phase, GIS-based Property Information System will be rolled out in the Municipal Corporations of Belagavi, Davanagere, Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Vijayapura. Ballari and Shivamogga have not been included on account of the model code of conduct in force for the Lok Sabha by-election. Bengaluru too has been excluded as the BBMP is already using a

GIS-enabled Property Tax Information System (GEPTIS) on which about 18.5 lakh properties have been mapped.

The Cabinet also approved to spend Rs.50 crore on zero budget national farming, construction of a fishing port at Kulai in Dakshina Kannada district at a cost of Rs.196.41 crore, construction of a 450-bed hospital attached to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, Rs.35 crore for an exclusive Hubballi-Dharwad City Transport Service and setting up of 250 new Anganawadi Centres in urban areas at a cost of Rs.17.50 crore, among other projects.

Follow Star of Mysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore