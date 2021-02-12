Kerala and Odisha settle for a draw

February 12, 2021

The match 90 of Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) 2020-21 between Odisha and Kerala Blasters played at Fatorda Stadium in Margao yesterday, ended in a 2-2 draw.

Diego Mauricio opened the score for Odisha in the first half, but Kerala responded through second-half strikes from Gary Hooper and Jordan Murray. Mauricio though wasn’t done yet, equalised for Odisha in the 74th minute.

Odisha took the lead through Mauricio on the brink of halftime after Jerry Mawihmingthanga chipped the ball over Kerala’s backline while Mauricio did the rest to make it 1-0 for Odisha at the break. Kerala scored the equaliser seven minutes into the second period. The southerners eventually took the lead in the 68th minute to make it 2-1 for Kerala. Odisha equalised in the 74th minute to make it 2-2.