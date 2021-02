February 12, 2021

The JWGC (Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club) Engineers Cup Golf tournament will be inaugurated at Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Course, Maharana Pratap Singhji Road, Nazarbad at 8 am tomorrow (Feb.13).

JWGC President C.S. Ravishankar will distribute prizes to the winners of the tournament at 2 pm on Feb.14, in the presence of JWGC Captain, Hon.Secretary and Hon.Treasurer. For more details, call Ph: 0821-2538457 or Mob: 99862-09999.