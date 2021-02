February 12, 2021

Kuttanda Arjuna (63), a resident of Vijayanagar 4th Stage, behind KSRTC Depot, passed away on Feb. 7 night at his residence.

He leaves behind his wife, two daughters and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at Mukthidhama in Vijayanagar 4th Stage on Feb. 8, according to sources.