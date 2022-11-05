Kerala man posing as industrialist cheats divorced women
Kerala man posing as industrialist cheats divorced women

November 5, 2022

He has cases registered against him at Bengaluru, Kerala and Hyderabad

Mysore/Mysuru: A man from Kerala, who was posing as an industrialist and targeting rich divorced women on matrimonial websites, later marrying them and cheating them of cash and gold jewellery has come to light lately. Cases against him have been registered at various Police Stations in Bengaluru, Kerala and Hyderabad.

The conman has been identified as 33-year-old Suneesh Pillai. His wife, 34-year-old Preethi Singh, a resident of Mysuru, has also lodged a dowry harassment complaint against him.

A 40-year-old Software Engineer from Yelahanka in Bengaluru, who had obtained divorce from her husband 10 years ago, was living with her 12-year-old son. Suneesh, who got himself introduced as a businessman through a matrimonial website, informed her that he too was a divorcee and owns a company by name AIGS Pvt. Ltd. and imports vegetables from foreign countries.

In her complaint, the Software Engineer has stated that Suneesh met her for the first time on Jan. 20, 2022 at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru during which he said that he was going on a business trip to Qatar and would return soon.

She has further stated that Suneesh after promising to marry her had physical relationship with her and on Mar. 3, 2022, he married her at Panchalinga Nageshwara Temple at Begur near Bengaluru. After a few days, Suneesh told her that he required financial assistance for his business and took Rs. 55 lakh from her.

Meanwhile, the Software Engineer came to know that Suneesh had married a rich divorced woman and had also taken cash and gold jewellery from her. On further enquiry, the Software Engineer came to know that Suneesh had married another woman in the presence of his parents at Guruvayur Temple in Kerala on Apr. 27, 2022. She also came to know that Suneesh had a case registered against him of kidnapping at Irinjalakuda Police Station of Thrissur district in Kerala and a case of cheating a rich divorced woman registered at Rayadurga Police Station in Telangana.

After the Software Engineer came to know about Suneesh’s cheating cases, she has lodged a complaint at Yelahanka Police Station on June 4 and Suneesh’s wife Preethi Singh has lodged a dowry harassment complaint on Sept. 29.

Suneesh’s parents Soman Pillai and Uma have also been named as accused and one Meghana of Bengaluru has claimed that Suneesh had married her. Preethi Singh has also accused Suneesh of threatening to kill her if she lodges a Police complaint. Meanwhile, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana Police have launched a hunt to nab Suneesh.

