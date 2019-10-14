Kerala’s Younus Ilyas crowned ‘Gravel King’
October 14, 2019

Bengaluru’s Shivani Prithvi is ‘Best Lady Driver’

Mysuru: Younus Ilyas of Kerala bagged the ‘Gravel King’ title at the Gravel Fest Autocross Race organised as part of Dasara by Automotive Sports Club of Mysuru (ASCOM) and the Department of Tourism at the dirt track near Lalitha Mahal Helipad Grounds here yesterday.

Eight racers were short-listed for the selection of the ‘Gravel King’ title going by their driving skills and time taken to cover the stipulated distance of 2 km.

Younus Ilyas stood first by  covering the distance in 2 minutes and 5 seconds. 

The second and third places were bagged by Suhem Kabir of Kodagu and Dean Mascarenhas of Mangaluru respectively.

Younus Ilyas of Kerala seen celebrating after bagging the ‘Gravel King’ title and a cash prize of Rs. 2 lakh at the Gravel Fest Autocross Race organised as part of Dasara at the dirt track near Lalitha Mahal Helipad Grounds yesterday.

The winners in other categories are:

Up to 1100CC: Suraj Mandanna (Virajpet), Fayaz Rehman and Abhinav Ganapathi (Bengaluru).

Up to 1400CC: Achintya Mehrotra (New Delhi), Ashad Pasha (Chikkamagalur) and Lokesh V. Gowda (Bengaluru).

Up to 1650CC: Dean Mascarenhas (Mangaluru), Suhem Kabir (Kodagu) and Den Thimmaiah (Mysuru).

SUV Open Class: Sanjay Agarwal (Bengaluru), Amprit Ahluwalia (Noida) and Gagan Karumbaiah (Ammathi, Kodagu).

Ladies Class: Shivani Prithvi, Harshita Gowda and N. Priyanka (All from Bengaluru).

Mysuru Novice: D.C. Vishwas, R.S. Rohit and Jinu K. Johnson.

ASCOM Open: Suhem Kabir (Kodagu), Dean Mascarenhas (Mangaluru) and Dhruva Chandrashekar (Bengaluru).

Indian open: Dean Mascarenhas (Mangaluru), Suhen Kabir (Kodagu), Bikku Babu (Bengaluru).

The total prize money was Rs. 4.4 lakh and in all, over 100 racers participated.

