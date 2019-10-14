D.K. Shivakumar’s bail plea adjourned to tomorrow

October 14, 2019

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court today adjourned the hearing on the bail plea of senior Karnataka Congress leader and MLA D.K.Shivakumar, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case to tomorrow.

As Shivakumar’s Counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi was absent today, the Court, after admitting a plea by Junior Advocates for a passing order, adjourned the bail hearing to 3.30 pm tomorrow (Oct. 15).

Based on complaint by the Income Tax Department, accusing Shivakumar of tax evasion and hawala transactions, Shivakumar was arrested by the ED on Sept. 3 and was sent to Judicial custody. Shivakumar has been in Tihar Jail since then.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar’s brother and MP D.K. Suresh claimed this morning that the ED has summoned their mother Gowramma to appear before it New Delhi tomorrow.

