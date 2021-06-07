KIA saves 22 lakh unit of power in 2020-21

June 7, 2021

Bengaluru: On the World Environment Day-2021, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) announced the accomplishment of one of its ambitious goals — Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru (BLR Airport) achieving net energy neutral status in the Financial Year 2020-21.

According to a release, as part of its sustainability goals, BIAL had set the target to become Net Energy Neutral by 2020-21. As an outcome of energy conservation, BIAL has been able to save nearly 22 lakh units of energy in the FY 2020-21, enough to power nearly 9,000 houses for a month. BIAL saved nearly 5 lakh units (KWH) from lighting and has implemented chiller plant optimisation in Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC), which has resulted in saving of over 17 lakh units (KWH).

BLR Airport began the Financial Year 2021-22 on a good note, meeting 98 percent of its energy requirement of 20-21 through renewable sources.

‘’As we expand our operations at BLR Airport, we aim to remain the flag-bearer of sustainable operations. We have put in place various measures to reduce carbon footprint and protect our environment. Energy security is a very important aspect of our business as it is one of the key indicators to assess our sustainability levels,” said Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL.

BIAL’s Energy Management initiative is focused on achieving carbon neutrality through use of renewable, green and clean energy. BLR Airport has achieved energy neutral status since December 2020 through its onsite solar installations as well as Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) from solar and wind energy suppliers.

BIAL has multiple measures in place to make Bengaluru Airport environmentally efficient, with sustainability being the key pillar for all its operations to ensure integrity of economic viability, operational excellence and conservation of natural resources.

BLR Airport also makes optimal use of natural light with minimum reliance on artificial illumination during day time. BIAL’s other energy efficient initiatives include installation of solar street lighting; solar-powered security cabins; solar water heating system for the cafeterias.

The streetlights, perimeter lighting and airfield lights at BLR Airport have been converted to LED lighting. All this has further reduced the dependency on non-renewable energy. 100 % of existing 400 High Pressure Sodium Vapour Lamps (HPSV) on the Aircraft parking stands have been converted into energy-efficient LEDs to provide enhanced safety for pilots, greater visibility for ground staff and reduced energy consumption.

Along with this, the newly commissioned South Runway Airfield Ground Lighting is powered with LED lights, making it the first airfield in India to be fully powered with an LED lighting system.