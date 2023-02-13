Kidnap of industrialist, son from Nanjangud for ransom

February 13, 2023

Special Police team nabs ten; recovers Rs. 21.10 lakh

Mysore/Mysuru: The Special Police Team, constituted to trace and arrest the kidnappers of an industrialist and his son from Nanjangud, have solved the case by arresting 10 accused and recovering cash besides seizing four and two-wheelers, lethal weapons and mobile phones from them.

According to sources, the accused have been identified as Chandagala Basava alias Karadapudi Basava (A1), Abhi (A2), Pramod alias Kada (A3), Shashidhar alias Bathu (A4), Rahul alias Babloo (A5), Chandu (A6), Sridhar (A7), Sanjay (A8), Mahesh (A9) and Ajay (A10). Another accused identified as Ravi is absconding. The accused are said to have taken a ransom of Rs. 35 lakh, out of which 21.10 lakh has been recovered. Interestingly, A1 had offered about Rs. 4 lakh at various temple hundis, it is said.

Addressing a press meet at her Office this noon, Superintendent of Police (SP) Seema Latkar said that a few persons, on Feb. 6 at about 12.50 pm, arrived at Harsha Impex factory, located at Adanahalli Industrial Area coming under Nanjangud Rural Police, threatened the factory employees with lethal weapons, locked them up in a gowdown at the factory premises and kidnapped factory owner Deepak and his son Harsha for ransom.

A case under IPC Sections 397, 342, 364(A) read with 34 was registered at Nanjangud Rural Police Station in this regard and a Special Police team comprising Nanjangud Sub-Division DSP Govindaraju, Nanjangud Rural Inspector Shivananjashetty and staff, guided by Additional SP Dr. Nandini was formed.

On Feb. 13, the Special Police Team arrested 10 accused and recovered Rs. 21.10 lakh cash, one Maruti Zen car (KA-03-Z-2313), one KTM Duke bike (KA-01-HL-2676), Yamaha bike (KA-01-JL-7528), Honda Dio scooter (KA-11-EG-8495), five daggers, three longs and 11 mobile phones from the accused.

Accused 1 Chandagala Basava has various cases including murder, under Arms Act, NDPS registered against him in Mandya District East, West, Shivalli, K.R. Pet Police Stations and also at Mandi and Metagalli Police Stations in Mysuru city. He was also a convict in a murder case at the age of 20 and had served 14 years in jail.

Accused 2 Abhi has a case under the Arms Act registered against him at Shivalli Police Station. Accused three Pramod has a total of five cases registered against him at Shivalli, Pandavapura, Mandya West and Kaggalipura Police Station in Ramanagar district. Accused four Shashidhar has a total of five cases registered against him at Mandya Rural, Shivalli and Pandavapura Police Stations and at Kamakshipalya Police Station in Bengaluru.

Accused five and seven have a case of assault registered against them at Bannur Police Station.

Nanjangud DSP Govindaraju, Nanjangud Rural Inspector Shivananjashetty, Varuna Sub-Inspector (SI) Chethan, Hullahalli SI Ramesh Karakikatti, Kavalande SI Krishnakantha

Koli, Nanjangud Rural SIs Kamalakshi and C.K. Mahesh, Probationary SI and ASIs Charangowda, Shivakumar and Vasanthakumar and staff Suresh, Vasanthkumar, Sunitha, Krishna, Bhaskar, Abdul Latheef, Ningaraju, Suresh, Susheelkumar, Raju, Chetan, Vijaykumar, Manju and Cheluvaraju took part in the operation.

IGP (Southern Range) Pravin Madhukar Pawar has announced a cash prize of Rs. 25,000 for the Special Police team.