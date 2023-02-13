Kodava Convention held in Mysuru

February 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A large number of Kodava families attended the Kodava Convention organised by Kodavas residing in Mysuru at Kodava Samaja in Vijayanagar here recently.

The objective of the Convention was to discuss and deliberate various burning issues and problems concerning Kodavas and Kodagu.

Former Principal of Cauvery College in Gonokoppa, South Kodagu, Prof. Ittira Biddappa, who was the main speaker of the evening, narrated the history of Kodagu. He also mentioned various services rendered and sacrifices made by Kodava community in nation-building. He also remembered the gallant and valiant combatant men and officers of Armed forces and Para-military personnel.

Cheppudira Arun Machaiah, International Karate Master and a social worker, called upon Kodava community to protect their own interest in Kodagu. He urged the gathering to be cautious regarding the political atmosphere in Kodagu and to choose the best political leaders for Kodagu.

Former Additional Advocate General and Advocate Ajjikuttira S. Ponnanna, who was the chief guest, appealed to the Kodavas to unite themselves to protect the legacies left behind by their ancestors.

Ponnanna also briefed about various issues concerned with Jamma land, the difficulty in getting their name recorded in Record of Rights and RTC by all those who left Kodagu long ago to other districts, other States or joined the Armed Forces and Para-military forces.

He reiterated that the land tenure in Kodagu is entirely different from other States. If Kodavas cannot succeed to include themselves and their children in the 9th column/ RTC in the share of Jamma land belonging to them, then the future generation of Kodavas would lose their identity as Kodavas which would be a disaster.

He also spoke at length regarding a writ petition filed by a person in the Supreme Court questioning the exemption given to Jamma land owners and Kodavas by race to possess guns as per Indian Arms Act.

Regarding the increasing human-animal conflict in Kodagu, the Advocate expressed concern over tigers attacking and killing humans and the troubles faced by people with more than 200 resident elephants in coffee estates posing threat to the life and property of owners and workers constantly. He also highlighted the inability of the present Karnataka Government and Forest Department to minimise the human-animal conflict in Kodagu.

The Convention concluded with an interaction session. Chenanda Raghu Uthappa compered.