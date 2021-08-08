Kidnapped from Tirupati, baby rescued in Mysuru

August 8, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Devaraja Police have arrested a 31-year-old woman on charges of kidnapping a four-month-old baby boy from Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

A press release from the Public Relations Officer, City Police Commissioner’s Office stated that the Police, after rescuing the baby, handed over the infant to the Alipiri Police in Tirupati. A 13-year-old boy, who was also with the woman, was handed over to Stree Seva Nikethan at Vijayanagar in Mysuru.

The woman has been identified as Asha and she was found roaming with the baby and the 13-year-old boy at S.R. Road near Akki Chowk Auto Stand. The 31-year-old is the wife of late Vishwa.

On questioning, the woman told the Police that she had kidnapped the baby at Alipiri Police limits in Tirupati of Andhra Pradesh.

Devaraja Police later summoned Alipiri Sub-Inspector S. Jayachandra and staff to Mysuru and collected information about the kidnapping.

Alipiri Police informed Devaraja Police that one Vaddegangulamma of Tirupati (Urban) had lodged a complaint about the kidnapping of the baby. As the Alipiri Police had registered a case in this regard, Devaraja Police handed over the accused and the rescued baby to Alipiri Police.

Devaraja Inspector R. Diwakar, Sub-Inspectors S. Raju and M.R. Leelavathi, ASI B. Tara and staff Anjaneya, Praveen Kumar, Nagaraju, Manchanayaka, Nandeesh, Narayana, Shilpa Barikar and Vasanth Kumar were part of the rescue operation.