Kodagu girl receives Keladi Chennamma Bravery Award for saving elderly man from drowning

November 16, 2022

Madikeri: A girl, who had saved an elderly man from drowning in a lake, has been honoured with Keladi Chennamma Bravery Award by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Children’s Day function held at Jawahar Bal Bhavan in Bengaluru on Nov. 14. The bravery award is instituted by the Department of Women and Child Development.

The girl, who bagged the award is Namratha, daughter of Shabareesh and Shantha couple of Seegethodu in Gonikoppal of Kodagu district.

A student of Sarvadaivatha PU College at Arvathoklu in Gonikoppal, Namratha, on Nov. 6, 2021, was walking towards her home after finishing her college, when she noticed an elderly man drowning in the lake, next to her house. Without thinking twice, Namratha jumped into the lake and dragged the elderly man out of the water, thus saving his life.

The officials of the Department of Women and Child Development, who took notice of this bravery act, recommended the name of Namratha for the Keladi Chennamma Bravery Award.

Namratha has dedicated the award to her parents, College Principal and her School Head Master. Her mother Shantha said she was very happy for her daughter who has saved a life. Namratha has participated in National-level throwball and also bagged many prizes.