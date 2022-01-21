KRS Road in dark since a month

January 21, 2022

Sir,

The KRS Road is one of the main roads of Mysuru and since more than a month street-lights are not functioning on this road. It was observed that the cable connecting the street-lights were being replaced, though earlier cable was functioning perfectly well for decades without any issues.

It appears that the contract for replacement of the cable was given without stipulating a time- frame to energise the street-lights after cable replacement.

The cable replacement work appears to be never ending. I fail to comprehend why it was not stipulated in the contract agreement to energise the street-lights segment-wise instead of waiting to complete the re-cabling of the entire stretch of KRS road.

Hope the authorities concerned will wake up and instruct the contractor to energise the stretches where the cabling has been completed and save the public from the dark KRS Road.

– K. Chandrahas, KRS Road, Mysuru, 20.1.2022

