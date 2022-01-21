Vid. Ashwath Narayan and troupe enthral audience at Heritage Music Festival

Vidwan Ashwath Narayan presenting a vocal recital at 8th Cross, V. V. Mohalla, last evening (Jan. 20) as part of the 60th Heritage Music Festival organised by Sri Prasanna Vidya Ganapathi Mandali Charitable (SPVGMC) Trust. He is accompanied by Vid. Vaibhav Ramani on violin, Vid. Vijay Natesan on mridanga and Vid. Anoor Sunaad on khanjira. Today (Jan. 21) at 6.15 pm, Vid. Heramba and Vid. Hemantha presents a flute duet recital accompanied by Vid. Sumanth Manjunath on violin, B. S. Prshanth on mridanga and Vid. M. R. Manjunath on ghata. Picture shows a section of music- lovers at 8th Cross Pandal yesterday. [Only those who have taken two doses of COVID vaccine can attend the event]
