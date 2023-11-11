KSCA International Cricket Stadium in Mysuru |  Regional Commissioner sends proposal for land at Huyilalu: MP

November 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In a determined pursuit spanning six years, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has been advocating for the establishment of an international-level cricket stadium in Mysuru, in collaboration with the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

Despite persistent efforts, the ambitious project has encountered setbacks primarily due to the unavailability of suitable land. The initially proposed site in Sathagalli village, owned by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and spanning 19-20 acres, had to be abandoned due to various factors, including the high price of land.

Undeterred by the challenges, MP Pratap Simha submitted a fresh proposal seeking Government approval for the construction of the stadium at a new site.

The proposed location covers survey number 312 (19 acres) and survey number 313 (7.31 acres), totalling 26.31 acres in Huyilalu village, Yelwal hobli, Mysuru taluk. Crucially, this land is Government-owned, mitigating concerns related to land acquisition.

This renewed effort, spanning the past two years, aims to secure the necessary approvals to turn the cricket stadium dream into reality. The project has garnered support from local authorities, with the District Administration identifying the 26.31-acre Government-owned land in Huyilalu village.

The proposal underwent a comprehensive review process by the Regional Commissioner, who has now forwarded it to the State Government through the Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department for the sanction of Government land, the MP said.

Once approved, the KSCA is poised to play a pivotal role in bringing international cricket matches to Mysuru. The establishment of an international cricket stadium in Mysuru is not only perceived as a significant sporting initiative but also as a catalyst for economic growth in the region.

Envisioned to draw thousands of spectators from across the country and beyond, the stadium is anticipated to stimulate economic activities and tourism, making a substantial contribution to the overall development of Mysuru and its surrounding areas.