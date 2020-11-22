KSCA Mysuru to restart cricketing activities in city from Nov. 28
Sports

KSCA Mysuru to restart cricketing activities in city from Nov. 28

November 22, 2020

Mysuru: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Mysuru Zone, will restart its cricketing activities, which were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic from March 2020, with the pending KSCA Mysuru Zone two-day 1st Division League matches of 2019-20 Season from Nov. 28 onwards.
As per Sudhakar Rai, Convenor, KSCA Mysuru Zone, the decision to restart the activities was approved in the KSCA, Bengaluru’s Managing Committee meeting held last week.

Eleven 1st Division League matches which were pending will begin from Nov. 28 onwards and the two-day matches will be played at the SDNR Wadiyar Grounds, JSS-SJCE Grounds and PET (Mandya) respectively.
The semi-finals and final of the Sri M. Gopalaswami Memorial Tournament, which was pending, will also be held on Dec. 1 and Dec. 3 respectively.
The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) — use of sanitisers, temperature checks, ban on using saliva on the ball and so on — will be in place to ensure players’ safety, he said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching