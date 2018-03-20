KSCA Mysuru Zone selection trials from April 8 to 18
Sports

KSCA Mysuru Zone selection trials from April 8 to 18

The KSCA, Mysuru Zone, will be conducting selection trials for U-14, U-16, U-19 boys in Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar for the Inter-District Tournament for the year 2018 in the below given centres on the following dates:

April 8 (8.30 am)                             :                             U-14, U-16 and U-19

Chamarajanagar District Stadium

April 11 (8.30 am)                           :                             U-14, U-16 and U-19

PET Cricket Stadium, Mandya

April 14 (8 am)                                 :                             U-19

SDNR Wadiyar Grounds, Mysuru

April 16 (8 am)                                 :                             U-14

SDNR Wadiyar Grounds, Mysuru

April 18 (8 am)                                 :                             U-16

SDNR Wadiyar Grounds, Mysuru

Eligibility

For U-14, players born on or after Sept. 1, 2004; For U-16, players born on or after Sept.1, 2002; For U-19, players born on or after Sept.1, 1999.

Last date for receiving the entries along with their proficiency and Date of Birth certificate is Apr.5 before 5 pm.

For further details, contact KSCA Mysuru Zone Office Ph: 0821-2519900.

For Mandya, contact Mahadev [Mob: 78995-30707 or Ph: 08232-239187] and for Chamarajanagar, contact Brijesh Olivera at Foot Wear Centre, Bazar Road, Chamarajanagar [Mob: 98864-06442].

March 20, 2018

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “KSCA Mysuru Zone selection trials from April 8 to 18”

  1. Nitesh Paswan says:
    December 3, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    Sir my dob is 10/5/2000 can I eligible for selection

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching