KSCA Mysuru Zone selection trials from April 8 to 18

The KSCA, Mysuru Zone, will be conducting selection trials for U-14, U-16, U-19 boys in Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar for the Inter-District Tournament for the year 2018 in the below given centres on the following dates:

April 8 (8.30 am) : U-14, U-16 and U-19

Chamarajanagar District Stadium

April 11 (8.30 am) : U-14, U-16 and U-19

PET Cricket Stadium, Mandya

April 14 (8 am) : U-19

SDNR Wadiyar Grounds, Mysuru

April 16 (8 am) : U-14

SDNR Wadiyar Grounds, Mysuru

April 18 (8 am) : U-16

SDNR Wadiyar Grounds, Mysuru

Eligibility

For U-14, players born on or after Sept. 1, 2004; For U-16, players born on or after Sept.1, 2002; For U-19, players born on or after Sept.1, 1999.

Last date for receiving the entries along with their proficiency and Date of Birth certificate is Apr.5 before 5 pm.

For further details, contact KSCA Mysuru Zone Office Ph: 0821-2519900.

For Mandya, contact Mahadev [Mob: 78995-30707 or Ph: 08232-239187] and for Chamarajanagar, contact Brijesh Olivera at Foot Wear Centre, Bazar Road, Chamarajanagar [Mob: 98864-06442].