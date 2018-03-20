KSCA Mysuru Zone selection trials from April 8 to 18

The KSCA, Mysuru Zone, will be conducting selection trials for U-14, U-16, U-19 boys in Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar for the Inter-District Tournament for the year 2018 in the below given centres on the following dates:
April 8 (8.30 am) : U-14, U-16 and U-19
Chamarajanagar District Stadium
April 11 (8.30 am) : U-14, U-16 and U-19
PET Cricket Stadium, Mandya
April 14 (8 am) : U-19
SDNR Wadiyar Grounds, Mysuru
April 16 (8 am) : U-14
SDNR Wadiyar Grounds, Mysuru
April 18 (8 am) : U-16
SDNR Wadiyar Grounds, Mysuru
Eligibility
For U-14, players born on or after Sept. 1, 2004; For U-16, players born on or after Sept.1, 2002; For U-19, players born on or after Sept.1, 1999.
Last date for receiving the entries along with their proficiency and Date of Birth certificate is Apr.5 before 5 pm.
For further details, contact KSCA Mysuru Zone Office Ph: 0821-2519900.
For Mandya, contact Mahadev [Mob: 78995-30707 or Ph: 08232-239187] and for Chamarajanagar, contact Brijesh Olivera at Foot Wear Centre, Bazar Road, Chamarajanagar [Mob: 98864-06442].
