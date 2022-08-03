KSOU VC, Asst. Registrar exchange blows

August 3, 2022

Complaint and counter-complaint lodged at Jayalakshmipuram Police Station

Mysore/Mysuru: The administrative affairs at the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) stooped to a new low yesterday with the clash between Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. Vidyashankar and Assistant Registrar (Evaluation) S. Pradeep Giri turning physical. Both of them exchanged blows and had their own version of the story.

A complaint and a counter complaint have been lodged at Jayalakshmipuram Police Station. Pradeep was repeatedly abstaining from his official duties and several show-cause notices were issued by the KSOU administration. Still, Pradeep did not reply to the notice and came late to work yesterday. As a disciplinary action, he was suspended, pending a departmental enquiry.

In his complaint, the VC has told the Police that Pradeep was enraged as the notice was issued and also as he was suspended. “Pradeep entered my chamber on Tuesday afternoon and abused me. When my colleagues intervened and prevented the assault, Pradeep sustained injuries as a window glass hit his cheek,” the complaint stated.

The VC told Star of Mysore that he has stated all the facts in his complaint and Pradeep was suspended due to dereliction of duty and the officer behaved aggressively inside his (VC’s) chamber.

A counter complaint was filed by Pradeep at Jayalakshmipuram Police Station against Prof. Vidyashankar and his Personal Assistant (PA) Devaraju where he has accused the duo of assaulting him. “I came to duty at Evaluation Bhavan late yesterday and the VC had summoned me into his chambers where he abused me and assaulted me along with his PA Devaraju,” he has stated in his plaint.

Pradeep told SOM that the VC had blamed him for providing documents and other materials to a social activist who had addressed a press conference in Mysuru regarding some alleged fund misappropriation and administrative lapses by the VC. “The VC has misconstrued this and I had no role in providing documents to the social activist,” Pradeep clarified.

“Also, I am a Member of the KSOU Teachers’ Association and I had given a statement to the Police regarding charges against the VC of fund embezzlement. The assault on me took place as the VC wanted to take revenge on me. The VC had called me into his chamber last afternoon where his PA Devaraju was already present and they assaulted me,” Pradeep alleged.

He added that he has obtained medical treatment in the K.R. Hospital where a Medico-Legal Case (MLC) has been registered. Following the complaint and the counter complaint, the Jayalakshmipuram Police led by Inspector Poonacha visited the KSOU offices where the said assault took place. The team also collected information from the staff.

Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta told reporters that a complaint has been filed against the VC by one of the University employees and it is being investigated by the Jayalakshmipuram Police.