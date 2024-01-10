KSOU Radio Series to be aired on Akashvani Mysore from Jan. 12

January 10, 2024

The programme will be broadcast every Friday from 6.40 am to 6.50 am and repeat broadcast the same evening from 5.45 pm to 5.55 pm

Mysore/Mysuru: The radio series of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru-sponsored ‘KSOU Mutka Vani’ will be broadcast on Akashvani Mysore (All India Radio) from Jan. 12, 2024 to Jan. 3, 2025, to reach more number of people with the information related to the courses offered in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode.

The programme will be broadcast every Friday from 6.40 am to 6.50 am and the repeat broadcast the same evening from 5.45 pm to 5.55 pm.

KSOU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. Sharanappa V. Halse told media persons here this morning, “The radio series will begin with my interview on Jan. 12. For 52 weeks, the Officers of the Varsity, HoDs, Directors and Professors will be sharing information about their respective departments, in the form of interviews.”

The radio programme will be an opportunity for KSOU to openly share the information related to its various activities to reach the households with its relevant, competitive and qualitative degree courses, with the aid of modern technology. It will come in handy for the general public and students to address their academic requirements, added the VC.

KSOU, which was founded in the year 1996 with the slogan ‘Higher Education for Everyone Everywhere,’ has been catering to several lakhs of students irrespective of age (18-year-old to 80-year-old) by reaching higher education to their doorstep. It is in the forefront offering higher education on par with regular Varsities. With 35 Regional Centres and 180 Learning Centres, it is easy to get admission to KSOU.

Being the one of its kind University with NAAC A+ grade, KSOU is offering UGC-recognised 53 Graduate and Post-Graduate and Diploma courses and also admission to Ph.D research. In addition to this, new courses like MSW, BSW, Hospital and Health Management, MBA, MCA and 10 various online course are also introduced, said Prof. Halse.