Maestro Ustad Rashid Khan dies at 55

January 10, 2024

Kolkata: Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan, who was undergoing treatment at a Kolkata-based hospital for prostate cancer, died at the hospital yesterday afternoon, officials said.

The Hindustani classical singer was 55. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

“We tried our best but failed. He passed away at around 3.45 pm,” an official of the private hospital where Khan was admitted said.

The classical singer, who belongs to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, is the great-grandson of Gharana Founder Inayat Hussain Khan.

“I heard about his death. This is a great loss for the entire country and the entire music fraternity. I am in a lot of pain as I still can’t believe that Rashid Khan is no more,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said at the hospital while standing beside his family members.

The CM said Khan will be given a gun salute and State honours before his last rites are performed on Wednesday (today). “His body will be kept at a mortuary and will be taken to Rabindra Sadan on Wednesday where his admirers can pay him last respects,” she said yesterday.

Condoling his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “Pained by the demise of Ustad Rashid Khan Ji, a legendary figure in the world of Indian classical music. His unparalleled talent and dedication to music enriched our cultural world and inspired generations. His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. My heartfelt condolences to his family, disciples and countless admirers.”

Music Associations in Mysuru condole Ustad’s demise

Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan Ustad Rashid Khan of Rampur-Sahaswan-Gharana, who breathed his last on Jan. 9 at Kolkata, was closely associated with many of the Music Associations of Mysuru having given a number of concerts.

In his passing, the country and the music fraternity have lost a top artiste of great calibre.

Raaga Vaibhava, Bidaram Krishnappa Prasanna Seetharama Mandira and Swarasankula Music Associations of Mysuru deeply mourn the passing away of the doyen of Hindustani music.

Internationally renowned Sarod maestro Pandit Rajeev Taranath of Mysuru too has condoled the death of Rashid Khan.